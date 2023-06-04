Rhea Ripley Understands Why She and Charlotte Flair Didn’t Main Event WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair didn’t end up main eventing night one of WrestleMania 39, and Ripley says she gets why that decision was made. The two battled for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the PPV, while the WWE Tag Team Championship putting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Usos main evented. Ripley discussed the matter during her appearance on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being competitive about getting the main event spot: “Charlotte and I think we were more competitive towards — I wanna say the tag main event. Just because normally it’s the two Rumble winners that get the main event.”

On getting why the Tag Title match main evented: “I understand why we didn’t, because we didn’t really have that good story build going into it like the Bloodline did with Sami and Kevin. So, I 100% agree on that decision. But there was that side where you’re like, ‘Well, I’m gonna prove a point and be like follow that.'”