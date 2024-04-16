wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Vacates WWE Women’s World Title On Raw
Rhea Ripley has vacated the WWE Women’s World Championship, relinquishing the title on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s show saw the Judgment Day member come out with her title and her arm in a cast. She cut a promo noting that after last week’s attack by Liv Morgan, she is on the shelf for a few months and will have to vacate the championship.
Ripley then cut a promo talking about how this is due to Morgan’s revenge tour and accused Morgan of blindsiding her like a coward. She promised to drop whoeveer wins her title and vowed to destroy Morgan.
Morgan then came out but was held back by security. Morgan was ushered to the back and Ripley headbutted a security guard.
