Rhea Ripley Leads Her Team To Victory in WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Rhea Ripley and her team won the first WarGames match of the night at Survivor Series, with Ripley herself picking up the pinfall. Ripley was joined by Bayley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY and Naomi to take on Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Tiffany Stratton. Ripley would eventually win the match after giving Morgan the RiptIde off the top rope through a table.
Highlights of the match included Stratton and IYO SKY (who was wearing a trash can) diving off the cage onto sets of women, Stratton teasing a cash-in and Ripley revealing her face has healed from injury.
