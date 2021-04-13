Rhea Ripley On What Vince McMahon Told Her After WrestleMania 37 Match, Getting Advice From Paul Heyman

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Rhea Ripley discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to her WrestleMania 37 match with Asuka, getting advice from Paul Heyman, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Rhea Ripley on her emotional reaction on stage during the start of WrestleMania 37 Night 1: “It was crazy walking through the curtain and seeing the crowd and how excited they were. All my dreams were coming true. It was something I worked toward for a long time. I was trying to hold it all together, telling myself, “Don’t cry.” Then I looked over to Edge near me, and he had tears in his eyes. He nodded at me and winked. I just lost it. I could not hold it together. Then I saw this fan in the front saying, “Hey Rhea! You got this. You’re going to kill it” — giving me this pep talk. Next thing I know, I’m being shown on the big screen.”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to her match against Asuka: “One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward, hearing him say “well done” and that I did great. It was so surreal. It’s a dream, and I’m living it. To have the big bossman say well done was pretty insane to me.”

On getting advice from Paul Heyman: “It was Paul Heyman who said to me, “You can stay humble, but don’t stay silent.” That really hit me because I’m a very humble person. I do my job and do what I’m told. Sometimes that isn’t the best way to do things. I will take that advice with me as I keep working.”