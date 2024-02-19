wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Wanted To Main Event Wrestlemania 39, Understands Why She Didn’t
In an interview with Fightful, Rhea Ripley said she wanted that her match with Charlotte Flair to main event Wrestlemania 39 but understands why it didn’t. The match was heavily praised, but it was Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos that main evented night one.
She said: “Yeah. I mean, obviously I understand why we weren’t the main event. I do. I have to give it to the guys. They had a very compelling story going into WrestleMania to the point that mami was interested and mami wanted to see who was gonna come up victorious. But, obviously, being the Royal Rumble winner, I wanted that main event spot so extremely bad. So going out there as the semi-main, I did have a point to prove. I wanted to show everyone that we could have main evented if given the opportunity to have a proper build to WrestleMania. So I understand. I completely understand. No hate to the boys, but was a little bit jealous.“
