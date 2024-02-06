– During an appearance at Notsam Wrestling Live, Rhea Ripley recalled her match with Charlotte Flair last year at WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39: “Yeah. I think, especially because the build up to WrestleMania wasn’t exactly how I imagined it. The mentality that I had, and I think Charlotte had because I felt it out there, we wanted to go into that match and leave everything we had in that ring. We didn’t want to leave with any energy, anything feeling half decent.”

On how they wanted to steal the show: “We just wanted to go out there and steal the show. Normally, when you win the Rumble, you get the main event spot. Build wasn’t there, other one was, completely understand it. I think the boys really deserved that main event spot. We wanted to go out there and prove that, with a proper build, we could have had that spot and we could have stolen the whole entire show and knocked it off with such a perfect match. That’s what we did. We went out there and absolutely destroyed each other.”

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at the event, capturing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, which later became the WWE Women’s World Championship, which she still currently holds today.