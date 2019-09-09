Rhea Ripley Wants To Be More Like The Miz, Cites Beth Phoenix As An Influence

In an interview with Revolver, Rhea Ripley spoke about her influences in her WWE career, pointing out that she wanted to be more like The Miz due to his attitude. Here are highlights:

On her WWE role model: “I love The Miz! I absolutely love him. He’s so snarky and that’s who I want to be. I want to have cool comebacks and get people to listen to me and be invested in me. Even CM Punk — when he spoke, everyone listened.”

On criticism of her appearance and who influenced her in spite of that: “My whole life I’ve had people telling me that I look like a man, I’m not feminine, I’m too masculine, all that stuff. Well, you know what? I could not give a shit. Just like I was inspired by [former WWE champion] Beth Phoenix, who also looks very masculine, I want to inspire other potential female athletes to go as hard as they want and feel comfortable in their own skin — that’s why I go out there day after day and do my thing.”

On making her own ring jackets: “The jacket I’m wearing now was inspired by the character Ryuk from the manga series Death Note. I’m very DIY and love to make my own shit.”