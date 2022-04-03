Rhea Ripley Wants to Help Liv Morgan Win WWE Gold, Talks Friendship With Morgan

Rhea Ripley is excited to have the chance to help Liv Morgan win her first title in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Ripley spoke with Wrestling Inc ahead of her and Morgan’s participation in the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Women’s Championship at tonight’s show. You can check out some highlights below:

On how she’s feeling ahead of the match: “Man, I am calm, I am really calm. This is definitely the calm before the storm. I am excited for WrestleMania, but I know all my emotions are going to come out on Sunday when I know it’s the day we have to step out there in front of everyone.”

On her friendship with Liv Morgan: “Man, we get along really, really well. If there was a camera that followed us around all the time, it would just catch us laughing, at absolutely everything. She puts a smile on my face like not many people can. She definitely does make me laugh a lot, like very, very hard as well. I love Liv, and I think that she loves me too.”

On wanting to help Morgan win a title at last: “Man, It would mean the absolute world. And to know that Liv hasn’t won a championship in WWE, that’s insane to me. It blows my mind that she hasn’t because she’s so good at what she does. And she really does deserve it. So, if this can be the first time, and I can be part of that moment, I am so down for it.”