Rhea Ripley Warns Fans Not To Send Mail To Her House: ‘This Is Not Ok’
February 24, 2025
In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley sent a warning to fans not to send fan mail or anything like that to her house, as it violates her privacy.
She wrote: “Shouldn’t have to say this…Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok.”
Ripley isn’t the only one dealing with fan harassment in recent weeks, as Asuka noted she had to contact the police after an incident that left her feeling she was in danger.
