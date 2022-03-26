Rhea Ripley Weighs In On Lita Considering Her to Be a Dream Match

Lita recently referred to Rhea Ripley as a dream match for her, and Ripley discussed the comments in a recent interview. The Raw star spoke with Sporting News Australia and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Lita calling her a dream match: “It’s wild. Absolutely wild. Just talking to her is insane to me. Like she’s such a wonderful human and to know that someone like Lita, someone that’s been in this business for years and paved the way for all of us girls, she wants to wrestle me. It’s mind-blowing, absolutely mind-blowing and I really hope that does happen.

“So WWE, if you’re listening to this interview, please, please. I would love that too. And like you said because she might not have many matches left in her if I can be one of the last like would be absolutely insane and I’m down for it.”

Lita recently returned to WWE for a brief run. She crossed paths with Rhea Ripley when they were entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble in January. That led to a storyline with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch that culminated at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February.

On her interactions with Lita: “I’ve had many conversations with Lita. And everything that she says I take in and she’s really, like, whenever she talks to me, she pretty much explains to me how much she believes in me and that’s like, the number one thing that really does help me.

To have someone like her believe in me and believe that I could possibly be the face of the women’s division in WWE like that’s all I need to hear to light the fire under my a** and just keep going and keep pushing through. And lucky for me, I get to fight her a little bit in the Royal Rumble. She kind of taught me a lesson there as well. Nearly had her there though.”