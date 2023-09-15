Rhea Ripley On What She Whispers To Dominik Mysterio, Balancing On-Screen & Real-Life Relationships

Rhea Ripley recently offered a little tease of what she whispers in Dominik Mysterio’s ear on WWE TV. The Judgment Day member spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below (per Fightful):

On what she whispers to Dominik: “That’s our little secret [laughs]. I can’t tell you guys because then the secret’s out the bag, and then people won’t talk about it anymore. But it’s pretty spicy stuff.”

On balancing her real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews and her on-screen relationship with Dom: “To be honest, it’s pretty easy [laughs]. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he’s great, but when I’m at work, I am a completely different human being. When I’m at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime. He is my Latino heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he’s against. But for me, it’s just sort of like a switch, and he understands that as well. That’s why it works.”