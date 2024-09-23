Rhea Ripley Reveals Who She’d Pick For a WarGames Team

Rhea Ripley has revealed who she would pick for a potential Survivor Series: WarGames team. Ripley spoke with Casual Conversations with The Classic and during the interview she was asked who she would pick if she was a captain of a WarGames team.

“It’d be me, I want to say it would probably be Bianca [Belair], Jade [Cargill], get the team, the tag champs,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “Who else would I pick? I feel like I would — it’s hard because they don’t get along, I would have said IYO [Sky] and Kairi [Sane] because IYO’s been in a few and like … well she’s been in a lot and she’s won a lot of WarGames as well, and then Kairi’s just … she doesn’t ever give up. She smashed her face on the announce table and just continued to go.”

Survivor Series: WarGames takes place on November 25th from the Allstate Arena and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.