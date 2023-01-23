Rhea Ripley Would Be Willing To Double Down On Royal Rumbles

Speaking recently with Wrestle Binge, Rhea Ripley said she would absolutely be happy to compete in both side of the Royal Rumble (via Fightful). Having already set herself up to be a part of the show on the women’s side, Ripley declares she would be equally preparec to participate in the men’s Royal Rumble as well. You can read a highlight from Ripley and watch the complete interview below.

On why she would want to compete in the men’s Royal Rumble: “Yeah, I would love to enter the men’s Royal Rumble. I would love to. It would be a lot of fun and a history-making thing. Especially having someone like Beth Phoenix, someone I really looked up to as a kid, I loved her a lot, I related to her body-wise, she made me feel confident in myself. To try and fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women’s evolution, I would love to step into the men’s Royal Rumble, it’d be a lot of fun.”