Rhea Ripley Wins Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37 (Pics, Video)

There’s a new women’s champion on Raw, as Rhea Ripley captured the title on night two of WrestleMania 37. Ripley defeated Asuka in the semi-main event to win the championship, and you can check out pics and video below.

This is Ripley’s first main roster title run, and puts an end to Asuka’s second title reign at 231 days. She defeated Sasha Banks to recapture the title at SummerSlam.

