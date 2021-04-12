wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Wins Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37 (Pics, Video)
There’s a new women’s champion on Raw, as Rhea Ripley captured the title on night two of WrestleMania 37. Ripley defeated Asuka in the semi-main event to win the championship, and you can check out pics and video below.
This is Ripley’s first main roster title run, and puts an end to Asuka’s second title reign at 231 days. She defeated Sasha Banks to recapture the title at SummerSlam.
Our ongoing coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.
👹 𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑺 𝑰𝑺 𝑯𝑬𝑹 𝑩𝑹𝑼𝑻𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑻𝒀 👹@Ash_Costello @NYDrock @RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gYfO3sLxqJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Are you sleeping? Because you're all in for a NIGHTMARE. 👹 🤘 #WrestleMania @RheaRipley_WWE @Ash_Costello @NYDrock pic.twitter.com/b09lbUGuP8
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
Don't let the 😀 fool you. #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka is RUTHLESS. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pdGT83uIpj
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
BIG FIGHT FEEL.@WWEAsuka defends her #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @RheaRipley_WWE RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania, streaming on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/Lt2Kpw2zZr pic.twitter.com/z7f15SB5MP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 12, 2021
The POWER of @RheaRipley_WWE! #WrestleMania @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/btU6W8k0O1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 12, 2021
😳. #WrestleMania @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/GE6fszgwLO
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
FACE FIRST. 😬
No one said this match would be pretty. #WrestleMania @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/cZyiuY6C43
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
😱 DDT OFF THE APRON 😱
Can @WWEAsuka retain the #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @RheaRipley_WWE at #WrestleMania?! Presented by @OrigCupNoodles. pic.twitter.com/RXfpLAWfsu
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
You're not dreaming. You're having a NIGHTMARE! 👹
Congratulations to the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion, @RheaRipley_WWE! #AndNew #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aH6XOGcd0C
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
HER BRUTALITY.
HER DIVISION.
HER #WWERaw #WomensTitle.#RheaMania #AndNew #WrestleMania @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/F7b1xzfKmV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 12, 2021
