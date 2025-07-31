Rhea Ripley Wishes She Could Have a Do-Over On Match With Maxxine Dupri On Raw

Rhea Ripley says that if she could have a do-over on a match, it would be her bout with Maxxine Dupri in late 2023. Ripley spoke with Netflix for a new interview promoting WWE: Unreal and during the conversation she was asked about which match she would redo if she could.

“I think for me, the one that I had on TV was really really short, it was me and Maxxine Dupri,” Ripley said (per Fightful)> “The only reason I want to re-do it is because it was like her third match or something like that. I just wish that I helped her a little bit more beforehand.”

The match took place in December of 2023 and lasted just two minutes, with Ripley getting the win.