Rhea Ripley Would Like to See More Intergender Matches In WWE

Rhea Ripley has had a number of physical interactions with the men of WWE but only one intergender match, and she’d like to see more of them take place. Ripley beat Akira Tozawa on a December episode of Raw and has also had altercations with the LWO, Luke Gallows and more. She was asked during an interview with FOX 61 whether she would like to do more of that, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On whether WWE will do more intergender matches going forward: “I’m not too sure. So for me, I would like to see it just for the pure fact that I also love beating up the men.”

On being able to interact with male superstars more: “I love showing them exactly who I am and proving my dominance. It’s a different kind of excitement for me because you get to see the fear in their eyes when they realize that they’ve taken you lightly. Like, they didn’t take you as a threat to begin with.”