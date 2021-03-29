Rhea Ripley Wouldn’t Be Bothered If Charlotte Flair Is Added To Wrestlemania Match

In an interview with the New York Post, Rhea Ripley said that she wants a one-on-one match with Asuka at Wrestlemania, but won’t be bothered if Charlotte Flair is added. Here are highlights:

On having her first Wrestlemania a year ago: “Definitely. It’s funny to think that my first WrestleMania was at the Performance Center, which is still awesome because it’s still WrestleMania, but now I finally get my second chance to do it in front of a crowd and it’s something that I’ve been waiting for, for a year. It’s super exciting for me. I can’t wait to see actual faces in the crowd.”

On learning she was headed to the main roster: “I was super excited. I honestly found out like super late, but that’s how it goes in wrestling. You always find out last minute. It’s always so exciting and it’s a new adventure for me. Even though I miss NXT, I miss all my girls, it’s a new opening for me and I get to experience new things with new people. I was scared and terrified and nervous but I was still super excited.”

On facing Asuka at Wrestlemania: “I guess, Asuka has been putting over in few interviews that she wanted to wrestle me for a long time and vice versa. I’ve also been saying she’s someone I’ve watched for a long, long time and always looked up to and thought was amazing at what she did. I’m very happy that this match is being planned because I think it’s gonna be a great one. A lot of things really. I remember when I was 17 I went to Japan for a three-month tour and I was actually on one of the same shows as Asuka. I don’t think she remembers me at all from it, but I really do remember her. I thought she was super cool looking and I loved the way that she wrestled. I’ve watched her since she started in NXT since she had that (win) streak going. I wanted to be the one to break it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t (Laughs). I’ve always had that intrigue in wrestling Asuka. I feel like this match is definitely going to be a very hard-hitting match and it’s going to bring things out of me — and hopefully her — that we haven’t seen before because it is a new challenge. We wrestle very differently and somewhat still the same. So I’m very excited to put on a great match for everyone.”

On Charlotte Flair possibly getting added: “I’d be down for the match if she got added, but also in a selfish way I really want to have a one-on-one match with Asuka. It’s something that I’ve wanted for a long, long time. I’ve always wanted to step in the ring with Asuka and we haven’t had a one-on-one match ever. So I think there is that it factor that everyone is really excited about. If Charlotte gets added to the match, I’m still not going to complain. It’s still going to be a fantastic match and it’s going to be a fantastic story. So I guess we will just see what happens. She always has her way, like you said, she’ll probably end up in it but that’s not my call to make. So I’ll be happy either way. I’m just happy to have a match at WrestleMania and I think it’s still gonna be great whether it has Charlotte in it or not.”