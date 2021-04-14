Rhea Ripley On Her Struggles After WrestleMania 36 Match, Biggest Differences With NXT & WWE Main Roster

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Rhea Ripley discussed learning from her WrestleMania 36 match, the differences between NXT and the WWE main roster, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Rhea Ripley on her struggles after her WrestleMania 36 match against Charlotte Flair: “Last WrestleMania, I learned a lot from being in that match, and I wouldn’t take back anything that happened. And then, the road I took after WrestleMania, I went through speed bumps and ups and downs and everything. Character-wise, I didn’t know what I was doing. Personal-wise, I didn’t know what I was doing. But it’s all part of the game pretty much. I feel like I have learned so much from being in those situations, and I honestly wouldn’t change anything. Even though, yeah, it did hinder me for a bit, I felt like I got myself back up, and I’m finally ready to take out the competition again. And I’m so stoked to see how far I’ve come in a year, not only in wrestling but as a human as well. I’m only 24, so I’m still growing as an individual. To be able to grow in WWE is really, really difficult, but I’m glad that I’m taking the path that I’m taking.”

On the biggest differences between NXT and the main roster in WWE: “To be honest, when I was in NXT looking at Raw and SmackDown, I felt like we were on par, and everything was the same. When I came here, there are some things that are different. I’m not gonna lie, there are some things that are different. There is a lot more stress, and I feel like we have less leniency. But I feel like what NXT is doing is so amazing. I love watching NXT and I love watching the women do what they’re doing. I am so proud of all of them and how far they’ve come. Honestly, I can’t wait for all of them to come to Raw and SmackDown so I can wrestle them again because I miss my friends.”

On her favorite wrestlers growing up: “Beth [Phoenix] was definitely a big one. I loved Kaitlyn as well, just because she was so different. After meeting her in the Mae Young [Classic], she was super cool. She is just a great human. I was very sad when she didn’t come back because I was like, yay, I might be able to wrestle her in NXT. But no.”

