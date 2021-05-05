Rhea Ripley On Being Nervous At WrestleMania 37, Working With Asuka, Launching New Era With Bianca Belair & Raquel Gonzalez

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rhea Ripley discussed being nervous at WrestleMania 37, working with Asuka, and much more. You can read Rhea Ripley’s comments below.

Rhea Ripley on being nervous for WrestleMania 37 in front of fans: “I thought I was nervous for last year at WrestleMania, but then it came to this year, and I was like, ‘Holy crap. There’s a lot of people here.’ It was insane. I’m so glad that we had it on two nights because the first night I got to go out on-stage and get teary and take it all in and be the emotional wreck that I knew I was going to be. Then, the second night, I got to be all business and just go in there and pretty much bring the brutality.”

On having a live performance for her entrance theme: “That’s a dream of mine, to have an actual live performance, especially at WrestleMania. It was just so surreal and so special. It definitely did feel more like my first true WrestleMania moment. I was so nervous because we didn’t get to rehearse with the band at all. Then it came to my actual entrance, and I just forgot how to do my entrance. I ran out there, and you can see it, the camera zooms out, but I go out there and do my stomp, and I’m like, ‘OK, that wasn’t the time to do my stomp. It’s the next one. It’s definitely the next one.’ I’m like, the pyro didn’t go off, so it can’t be that one. Then I did it again, and the pyro went off. I was like, ‘Oh, sweet. Did it.”

On working with Asuka: “Asuka is someone I’d wanted to wrestle for a long, long time. I was in Japan at 17 and on the same show as her, and I thought she was amazing. Getting in the ring with her and finally getting that moment to face her, I was so excited and so pumped. It definitely did live up to my expectations. I wish that we did get to wrestle a little beforehand so we’d know each other that much more, but it was still amazing to me. I had so much fun.”

On Bianca Belair and Raquel Gonzalez also being champions and it representing a new era in WWE: “It’s super cool to be on this journey with these females. To see all the struggles that we’ve all been through and been there for another and just travel and grow as humans together. And now, we’re finally taking over. I think that’s super special. It definitely is the new era of females that are knocking on the door, and we’re coming through, and we’re taking over. You’re gonna have to accept us because we’re not gonna go anywhere. We’re here to stay, and we’re here to win championships. And in my case, bring the brutality.”

