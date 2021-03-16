Rhea Ripley Admits She Was Frustrated With WrestleMania Debut Last Year, Discusses Rey Mysterio Inspiring Her

In a recent interview on WWE’s Grit and Glory series, Rhea Ripley discussed being frustrated with WrestleMania 36 debut, being inspired by Rey Mysterio, and much more. You can read highlights from Rhea Ripley below.

Rhea Ripley on being inspired by her parents and Rey Mysterio: “I mean, my parents have always been a big one for me. They have gone through so many struggles that I have witnessed, and they just kept going and going and going. They’ve supported me and my sister through everything, no matter what. If I had to say a wrestler, I would probably say Rey Mysterio. I loved Rey Mysterio growing up. I had a poster of him on my wall, and I would dress up like him. I made the pants and everything. I remember sitting down and watching him when I was younger, and because of his stature and his height, he had to overcome so much. And it really just inspired me in a way. He was one of the main reasons why I kept watching wrestling and why I’m sitting here today. He’s incredible.”

On being frustrated that her WrestleMania debut was in front of no fans: “Man, I had a lot of frustration. Like, I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty upset. But it wasn’t just the fact that there were going to be zero people in attendance, but it was the fact that my family couldn’t be there to be part of this moment with me. That really sucked. It really hurt. It made me really sad and depressed, but at the same time, it’s WrestleMania. Even though I say that I don’t have any goals in wrestling, WrestleMania was always something I wanted to be a part of, and this was my WrestleMania moment. Even though there were no fans in attendance to celebrate or cheer or boo, and I didn’t have my family there, I knew that they were watching at home and supporting me no matter what. I just had to keep imagining that in my mind, and that helped me sort of get through it.. It was still WrestleMania, it was still a huge moment, and still the biggest thing I’ve done in my career. It’s just a dream come true.”

