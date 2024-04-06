Rhea Ripley Probably Won’t Wear Wrist Brace For WrestleMania 40 Match

Rhea Ripley has been wearing a wrist brace as of late, but she says it will probably be off for her WrestleMania 40 bout. Ripley spoke about the brace during her appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and explained that it’s for an old injury. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the brace: “It’s an old thing. It’s been there for a couple of months and this is more so I don’t hurt myself more. The doctors, they know that I’m pretty irresponsible at times and I’m not gonna stop going to the gym and doing stupid things. So they’re like, ‘You are confined to a brace, my young girl, and you’re not allowed to take it off.'”

On if she’ll wear it at WrestleMania: “I probably won’t wrestle in it because I tried to wrestle and it at a live event and… It’s not practical at all.”