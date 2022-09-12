Rhea Ripley On How WWE Has Changed Under Triple H, Says She Feels More Confident In Herself

Rhea Ripley is excited about WWE and the new feel it’s had since Triple H took over. Ripley spoke with Gorilla Position for an interview just before last weekend’s WWE Clash in the Castle and, when asked about the changes that have taken place in WWE, said that she’s loving the new regime and how it’s made her feel more comfortable just because Triple H knows her from her NXT run.

“I feel like it’s definitely family-ish, like I feel like it’s NXT for me personally really,” she said. “I don’t know how other people feel but for me it feels like that NXT environment which I loved so much while being there. Like, I have all my friends back, the ones that have moved up and the ones that have come back. And I’m just I’m loving every single second of it. It just it feels so warm, and I feel more comfortable and confident in myself in a way, because I know that Triple H knows exactly who I am. Because he helped build me into the Rhea Ripley that you see today.”

She continued, “So I know that I don’t have to really fight or struggle to express myself, and like show everyone exactly who I am because he already knows in a way. Where I sort of had to prove myself to Vince. And then, since I started in the pandemic, he couldn’t tell with the crowd how they felt about me and all that. So it’s always like, not a ‘struggle’ struggle, but it was like we were on different pages, sort of thing where now we’re on the same page. And I’m very happy.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s Gorilla Position with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.