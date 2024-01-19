Various News: Rhea Ripley Featured on WWE Elimination Chamber Poster, Full Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay TNA Match Online, Upcoming Highspots Signings

– Rhea Ripley is featured on the poster for WWE Elimination Chamber, which takes place in her home country of Australia.

The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever…#WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/xU4yRg8gEA — Triple H (@TripleH) January 19, 2024

– Highspots Wrestling announced a private Paul Heyman signing for February. There will be a Samoa Joe signing on Monday and one with Demolition on February 2.

– TNA Wrestling has released the entire Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay match from last night’s episode of Impact.