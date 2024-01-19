wrestling / News

Various News: Rhea Ripley Featured on WWE Elimination Chamber Poster, Full Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay TNA Match Online, Upcoming Highspots Signings

January 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– Rhea Ripley is featured on the poster for WWE Elimination Chamber, which takes place in her home country of Australia.

– Highspots Wrestling announced a private Paul Heyman signing for February. There will be a Samoa Joe signing on Monday and one with Demolition on February 2.

– TNA Wrestling has released the entire Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay match from last night’s episode of Impact.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Highspots, Rhea Ripley, TNA Impact, WWE Elimination Chamber, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading