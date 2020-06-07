Rhea Ripley Discusses The Possibility of Another WWE Evolution PPV, Dealing With Bullying on Social Media, Hana Kimura’s Death

In an interview with Mirror, Rhea Ripley discussed wanting to see another WWE Evolution PPV, her experiences with bullying on social media, Hana Kimura’s death, and more. Highlights are below.

On if the women in WWE should get their own show or another Mae Young CLassic: “Because there’s so many females in WWE today, I feel like we do need something extra. Whether that be a show for ourselves, or a new title, or Evolution again, or a new Mae Young Classic, I feel like there definitely needs to be something. I would love for there to be another Mae Young Classic just to see all of the other athletes out there that are trying to get into WWE. There are so many females on the indies and they deserve their shot as well, so I would love to see that.”

On if she wants to see another Evolution: “I would love to see another Evolution. I would absolutely love it! That was so much fun. Dakota (Kai) and I actually opened up Evolution in a dark match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. So being in the first match to ever come out on Evolution is insane! It’s another thing in the history books for me that not many people will probably know, but I know. Another Evolution would be fantastic because we do need that stage and we need to shine the way that we should shine.”

On dealing with bullying on social media: “Yeah, I feel like everyone that is in this profession deals with bullying in social media and it’s sad. It’s a lot of people thinking we don’t see it, because we get a lot of things on social media, but at the end of the day, we see these things. We see through the cracks and it’s not nice stuff. I get stuff every single day whether that be comments on my Instagram photos, or tweets about a tweet that I put out. Just tweets that they make in general to just pick on me, make me feel bad about myself, belittle me or anything. It’s not good.

Society these days, it needs to change. It’s sad that these things still happen in this day and age. At the end of the day, people just need to realise that we are people too. We have feelings, we have our own lives. We’re not the characters that we portray online, and even if we are, we’re a 10-time version of ourselves. That’s still not us. Most of the things we do, we wouldn’t do in person.

So, if you have a problem with our character, that’s all good and fine, but you don’t have a problem with us. So why belittle us and make us feel this low about ourselves?”

On Hana Kimura’s death: “It really is a shame what happened, it should have never happened. It really should have never happened. It’s really very sad. I’m not a person that cries but I shed a tear. I’d never met her, I didn’t know who she was, but I shed a tear because it’s sad. I just wish that people were kinder.”