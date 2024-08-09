Rhea Ripley Says WWE Fans Cheering Her Is Louder Than She Thought It’d Be

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhea Ripley spoke about becoming a fan favorite and getting cheers from WWE fans that are even louder than she thought they would be. Here are highlights:

On becoming a top star in WWE: “I never thought that I could do this. Isn’t that wild? I’ve been able to accomplish so much here, but I never thought I was good enough. Early on in my career, I always heard I wasn’t good enough–or that I was distracting the people who had potential. I didn’t think I could be a big name here, but I was determined to become one.”

On the audience’s reaction to her: “Hearing people cheer for me, it’s even louder than I thought it would be. So I’m grateful for my stubbornness. That’s what got me to America so far away from my family. It gets me to the gym in the morning. It gets me titles in WWE. I’m thankful to be so stubborn.”