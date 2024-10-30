Rhea Ripley Takes Trip To WWE NXT, Gets Bloodied By Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley visited WWE NXT this week, and ended up a victim of the parking lot courtesy of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley appeared in a segment backstage on Tuesday’s show to size up the babyfaces of the women’s roster — namely Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Kelani Jordan and the visiting Jordynne Grace from TNA. After talking the quintet up, she left.

Later in the show, referees rushed by Ava, Robert Stone and Stevie Turner toward the parking lot. Morgan and Rodriguez walked by with baseball bats and rushed to Ripley’s car where she had been brutalized and busted open by the two.

Ripley is feuding with Morgan and Rodriguez on Raw.