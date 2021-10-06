Rhea Ripley On Whether She Would Consider Going Back To WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair Being Her Top Nemesis In WWE

In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed Charlotte being her top nemesis in WWE, whether she would consider going back to NXT, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Rhea Ripley on how her pairing with Nikki A.S.H. came together: “To be completely honest, I don’t really know. I guess it sort of started in the feud with Charlotte and I just didn’t like the way Charlotte was pushing Nikki around at times and sort of stood up for her a couple of times. I think it just ended up happening. One of the Raws we started tagging, and we sort of just didn’t stop tagging from there. And now, we’ve got the titles, so I think it’s pretty epic.”

On feuding with Charlotte Flair and why she thinks Charlotte is her top nemesis in WWE: “There’s definitely unfinished business there. Right now, I’m living my best life in the tag team with Nikki, but I know it’ll go back to me and Charlotte at some stage. I feel like we’re gonna be feuding for the rest of our careers at this point because she’s just like my No. 1 nemesis and it never really ends with Charlotte. I still have to get my one-up on her, so I’m fighting for it. I really am. It’s gonna happen one day.”

On if she would ever consider going back to NXT: “I would love to. Honestly, I miss NXT. Right now, how it’s all changed, I don’t know if I would really fit in. When it was the metal scene and very grungy, I loved that NXT. I’m not saying the one now is bad or anything, but it’s definitely more for the up-and-comers, and everyone is trying to make a name for themselves. But, saying that, I would definitely go back in a heartbeat, especially to help my girl, Raquel Gonzalez. I don’t like the way she gets jumped. I got her back.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Battleground Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.