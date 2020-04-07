Rhea Ripley Returns to Australia, Expected To Be Off WWE TV For Awhile

PWInsider Elite reports that Rhea Ripley is likely to be off NXT TV for awhile going forward, as her work visa expired and she returned to Australia yesterday to start the process of renewing her visa.

Obviously with all the travel restrictions and quarantine rules going on in the world right now, it remains to be seen when she will actually return to the U.S. It seems very likely that she will miss this week’s NXT TV taping in Florida, where the next several episodes of NXT are expected to be taped.

This issue may have had something to do with the decision to have Charlotte Flair win the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36.