Rhea Ripley Sets Sights On WWE Women’s World Title On Raw, Attacked By Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley is looking to get her WWE Women’s World Title back, declaring her intent on Raw before being attacked by Liv Morgan. Ripley opened up Monday’s show with a promo discussing her and Damian Priest’s victory over Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash In Berlin. Ripley said she wasn’t done with Morgan and wanted the Women’s World Championship back.

Dominik Mysterio then came out and blamed jet lag for the loss before saying Morgan accepted Ripley’s challenge. Morgan then attacked from behind and Ripley fell to the numbers advantage until Priest made the save.

No word as of yet on when the match between Morgan and Ripley will take place.