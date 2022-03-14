Rhea Ripley On Being On WWE WrestleMania 38 Card, Women’s Tag Titles Being ‘Looked Down Upon’

Rhea Ripley recently appeared on Under the Ring, and she discussed a variety of topics, including being on the WrestleMania 38 card, the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles being looked down upon, and much more. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on being on the WrestleMania 38 card and the Women’s Tag Team Titles being looked down upon: “It’s very important. The Women’s Tag Team Championships, they sort of get looked down upon by a lot of people, I see it on social media all the time. I get it, we don’t really get good positions on the show and a lot of matches are very very quick, so it’s important to put it on WrestleMania and remind everyone exactly what we can do and how much these titles do truly mean.”

On her enjoyment of tag team wrestling: “I love the tag titles, I love tag wrestling, I love everything about it. We just have to remind everyone how much they love it as well. That’s what we’re trying to do.”