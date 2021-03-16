Rhett Titus Thinks ROH Has Best Wrestling Show On TV, Discusses Key To Company Growing Its Audience

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Rhett Titus discussed why he thinks Ring of Honor has the best wrestling show on television, the key to growing ROH’s audience, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Rhett Titus on ROH’s handling of safety protocols during the pandemic: “Other companies were going around just doing the temperature checks. They told us, ‘We don’t know that much about the virus. We need to collect more info. You’re still getting your check right to your account.’ That was a relieving feeling. Once Ring of Honor came back doing TV and pay-per-views, they did it in the safest way possible. There was talk of going to Florida or Tennessee. One of the open states where it might be easier to operate. The idea to do it in Maryland, which already had one of the most strict wrestling commissions prior to the pandemic. They really made sure everything was done to the utmost safety.

“We’ll be wearing a mask all day long to the point where we walk through the curtain. After someone wrestles the mat will be changed. The ropes will be disinfected with a new mat for each match. Just to put things in perspective a regular TV taping for Ring of Honor compared to now with the Bubble. It’s three times the amount it costs a regular taping with the bubble now. They are really sparing no expense to keep everyone safe. The whole locker room is enthralled that they are taking care of our safety like that.”

On why he thinks ROH has the best wrestling show on television: “To be completely honest I’ll go on record and say I watch pretty much every wrestling television show. Ring of Honor has the best wrestling show. If Ring of Honor stays true to itself and goes back to the basics like it has with the pure tournament and pure rules, I think the people will come around to it. If you take a look at some of these other companies and products they are putting out, it’s really not that good. People are going to get sick of that. They are either going to, A: stop watching wrestling in general or B” try to seek something else. What happened back in the day when Ring of Honor got popular to begin with was people were seeking something else out and found Ring of Honor. Hopefully, that trend continues.”