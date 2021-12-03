wrestling / News

Rhino Announced For January’s GCW Most Notorious Show

December 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Most Notorious

Rhino is set to appear for GCW next month for their Most Notorious show. GCW announced on Thursday that the Impact star is set to be part of the event, which takes place on January 14th in Detroit.

Rhino is the first star set to appear for the show, for which tickets go on sale tomorrow. They will be available here. The event will stream on FITE TV.

