Rhino Announced For January’s GCW Most Notorious Show
December 2, 2021 | Posted by
Rhino is set to appear for GCW next month for their Most Notorious show. GCW announced on Thursday that the Impact star is set to be part of the event, which takes place on January 14th in Detroit.
Rhino is the first star set to appear for the show, for which tickets go on sale tomorrow. They will be available here. The event will stream on FITE TV.
*DETROIT UPDATE*
RHINO returns to GCW in his hometown of DETROIT on Friday, January 14th at the legendary HARPO's Concert Theatre!
Tix on Sale Fri (12/3) @ Noon:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU
GCW Presents
"MOST NOTORIOUS"
1/14/22 – 7PM
Harpo's – Detroit
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/DCOz8lcT8W
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 2, 2021