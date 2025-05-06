wrestling / News

Rhino Set To Appear At AEW Events This Week

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhino TNA Impact 1-2-25 Image Credit: TNA

Rhino is heading to AEW to appear at the company’s events this week. AEW announced that the WWE and TNA alumnus will appear at AEW Dynamite on May 7th and AEW Collision on May 8th.

It’s not clear in which capacity Rhino will be appearing and if he will be on the episodes at this time.

