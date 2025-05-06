wrestling / News
Rhino Set To Appear At AEW Events This Week
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
Rhino is heading to AEW to appear at the company’s events this week. AEW announced that the WWE and TNA alumnus will appear at AEW Dynamite on May 7th and AEW Collision on May 8th.
It’s not clear in which capacity Rhino will be appearing and if he will be on the episodes at this time.
"The Man Beast" RHINO will appear LIVE in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre
Wednesday 5/7 and Thursday 5/8
When AEW + @RingOfHonor return to the Motor City!
Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V9z4dxdt6j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show
- Rikishi Thinks The Rock Was Right To Not Show Up At WrestleMania 41
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With