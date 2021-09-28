Rhino & Heath Heading To Las Vegas To Promote Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Impact’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view will take place at Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas on October 23, and Impact stars Rhino and Heath are set to head to Vegas to promote the big event.

The company issued a press release announcing that the duo, along with Chris Bey and Willie Mack, will make appearances at Unicon – a three-day convention that kicks off on October 1.

Here’s the full release from Impact:

Rhino & Heath Head to Las Vegas on Oct. 1st to Promote Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Chris Bey & Willie Mack Also Set To Appear At Unicon Convention & ceremony to honor 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Victims

IMPACT Wrestling stars RHINO and HEATH will be talking to the media in Las Vegas on October 1-2 in advance of the annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view, set for Saturday, Oct. 23, from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas.

Rhino and Heath will be appearing in Las Vegas at Unicon – a 3-day convention that kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1, filled with artists, comic creators, cosplayers, gamers, food trucks, sports celebrity appearances and more. Las Vegas residents CHRIS BEY and WILLIE MACK also will be appearing at Unicon.

Expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees, Unicon will be held at The Expo at World Market Center (435 S. Grand Central Parkway).

Ring veteran Rhino has been wrestling since 1995 with successful, championship runs in multiple promotions, including ECW, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. He has been a multi-time World Champion, a multi-time Tag Team Champion, and more. He was a member of IMPACT’s feared faction Violent By Design, which held the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship this year.

Heath has been wrestling since 2004 and is a 4-time Tag Team Champion in WWE. He arrived in IMPACT in July 2020 yet was severely injured at the 2020 Bound For Glory pay-per-view last October, which has kept him on the disabled list for most of the past year.

IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest night of the year is set for Saturday, Oct. 23, as Bound For Glory originates for the first time ever from Las Vegas, Nevada. The BFG Main Event features IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage defending his championship against Josh Alexander, who earlier this month relinquished the X-Division Championship via “Option C” for a shot at the World Championship.

All other IMPACT championships will be defended at Bound For Glory, including the Knockouts Champions, now held by DEONNA PURRAZZO, and the World Tag Team Championships, held by THE GOOD BROTHERS (DOC GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON). The high-energy, adrenaline-pumping in-ring action.

IMPACT Wrestling shows in Las Vegas also are scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at Sam’s Town Live for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV. All of the IMPACT stars will be in-action in Las Vegas, Oct. 23-25, including Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Rich Swann, Trey Miguel and such Knockouts as Rosemary, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering, among others.

For tickets to IMPACT Wrestling shows in Las Vegas, Oct. 23-25, go to: ticketmaster.com