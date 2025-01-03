wrestling / News
Rhino Loses Final TNA Match On Impact Via DQ
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
Rhino competed in his final match in TNA on this week’s Impact, losing the bout via DQ. As reported, Rhino announced last month that he was finishing up with TNA and his final match aired on tonight’s show as he battled Ryan Nemeth.
The match ended in a loss by DQ when he became frustrated with Nemeth, who went for a chair that was in the ring. Rhino stopped Nemeth from grabbing it and took it for himself, hitting his opponent in the back for the DQ loss.
TECHNICALLY @ryrynemnem defeats @Rhyno313!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/5x6FVgj6Bi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 3, 2025
