Impact Wrestling News: Rhino’s New Deal For Multiple Years, Tickets For Bound For Glory On Sale Next Week, Lineup For Saturday’s Twitch Event
August 2, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Rhino’s deal with Impact Wrestling said to be a multi-year contract. He returned to the company at Slammiversary by spearing Michael Elgin, although there’s a rumor that wasn’t actually Rhino since he was under WWE contract at the time.
– Front row tickets and VIP packages for Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory on October 20 go on sale next Friday, August 9.
– Impact Wrestling will present their Star Struck event on Twitch tomorrow night, with the following matches:
*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rhino.
*Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan.
*Reno Scum and Jessika Havok in action
