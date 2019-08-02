Impact Wrestling News: Rhino’s New Deal For Multiple Years, Tickets For Bound For Glory On Sale Next Week, Lineup For Saturday’s Twitch Event

– PWInsider reports that Rhino’s deal with Impact Wrestling said to be a multi-year contract. He returned to the company at Slammiversary by spearing Michael Elgin, although there’s a rumor that wasn’t actually Rhino since he was under WWE contract at the time.

– Front row tickets and VIP packages for Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory on October 20 go on sale next Friday, August 9.

– Impact Wrestling will present their Star Struck event on Twitch tomorrow night, with the following matches:

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rhino.

*Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan.

*Reno Scum and Jessika Havok in action