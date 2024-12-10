Rhino Weighs In On Helping Younger Talent Find Their Characters, Adjusting Matches On the Fly

Rhino recently shared his thoughts on helping younger talent succeed and the importance of adjusting matches in the ring. The TNA star and producer spoke with Covalent TV for a new interview, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On helping younger talent: “Well, I usually try to give them the basics, you know, as far as you know, take out your personality, try to highlight that you know, certain things you’re you know, just take it from here to there and just like what they’re comfortable with and let things organically happen.”

On the importance of being able to adjust based on the crowd: “Oh, it’s very important, especially with the wrestling fans, because they’ll let you know. That’s why I like to tell a lot of people, ‘It’s not as scripted as people think.’ Because you’re out there, they might want to see something different and they tell you by cheering or booing or this or that, you got to give it to them So, and that’s where the real talent lies. As you mature as a talent, you have the ability to do that out there.”