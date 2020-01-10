Rhino On His Impact Deal, Being Excited For Wrestling, Why Impact Was the Right Place For Him

– On a recent Talk is Jericho, Rhino spoke about his recently-signed Impact Wrestling contract and why he’s excited for the wrestling industry. Rhino signed with Impact last summer after leaving WWE and he has revealed the contract was for two years.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On signing with Impact: “Oh, I’m excited. Totally excited. I’m excited for wrestling, I’m excited for the wrestling fans. I’m excited to see what AEW does, I’m excited to see what WWE does. I’m really excited about Impact. I’ve signed for two years there. They allow me to do Indies too because it’s important to find new talent.”

On the industry having more major places for talent to go: “And the cool thing about it is, you can find talent, and there’s places for them to go. Because the worst thing is to find a talent, and have them go someplace and they’re don’t — they’re not able to use that talent to better wrestling. You know what I mean? So Impact’s is a good area, AEW’s a good area, Ring of Honor’s a good area to hone their skills. And that’s very important, and that’s what’s exciting about wrestling. And you know, I tell people, ‘You know, we’ve a lot of great things happening with wrestling right now.”

On Impact doing a good job of pushing and building talent: “Exactly. And that’s one of the reasons why it was a very good movie for me. You know, I can fit in. And then get me cooking a little bit, help me work with guys from Moose to Elgin. Aiden Prince. These guys are great.”

