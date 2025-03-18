Rhino Recalls Facing Kevin Owens In ROH

Rhino recently looked back at his match with Kevin Owens at ROH Death Before Dishonor in 2012. The two did battle in an Anything Goes match at the ROH PPV, and Rhyno spoke about the match with D-Von Dudley on the latter’s YouTube channel and talked about facing the future WWE star.

“I was working with Kevin Owens and this was in Ring of Honor,” Rhyno said (per Wrestling Inc). “He goes ‘Come in the ring.’ We were having our match, he goes ‘Hit so and so with a spear, hit this person with a spear, hit the referee with a spear.’ Usually, if you do one, you can’t do two, three right in a row and I did it.”

He continued, “[There’s] something about Owens. Montreal guys, they really have good psychology. He goes ‘Trust me.’ I go ‘Because it’s you, [I will],’ and I did. Holy cow, it just went up and up and up. It was really cool. He was right.”