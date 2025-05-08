wrestling / News
Rhino Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle in AEW
May 8, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Rhino made his debut on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, losing an ROH TV title match to Nick Wayne. In an interview with the WHIP Show podcast (via Fightful), The Man Beast spoke about who else he wanted to wrestle inside an AEW right.
He said: “Moxley, I’ve never really mixed it up with him. Maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage. […] Both of them are on top of their game. I just watch them and I’m blown away. Toni Storm, I would not want to get in the ring with her. I know you were talking about guys, but she’s tough. There’s countless talent there.“
