Rhino Says WWE Treats Wrestlers Well, Claims They’re ‘Like One Big Family’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rhino spoke about his latest run in WWE and spoke about rumors that WWE isn’t concerned with the health of their wrestlers, which he said is untrue. Rhino recentely departed WWE and is now working for Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On WWE caring for the health of the wrestlers: “The health of the wrestlers are very important to WWE. You’ll hear people trash talk that and it’s untrue. They encourage people to bring problems to their attention. They have standard testing equipment like EKG and Ultrasounds on the road. They go the extra step just to make sure.”

On his time in the company: “We’re like one big family in WWE. It was fun on the first run, but as you get a little bit older, you mature too. I try to help the guys and the girls now to try and avoid certain mistakes outside of the ring. When a company invests time and money into making a person a start, and then they go out and do something stupid, the company will never recoup that investment. My best advice to talent is to walk away from arguments and to stay away from bars.”

On the popularity of independent wrestling right now: “The good thing about it is that it’s good for the talent. Some wrestlers don’t want to get on the indie scene and hustle. There’s not a lot of “big name” talent on the indie scene right now because the WWE has signed a lot of them. The indie scene is good for the wrestlers and for the fans.”

On WWE having more competition now: “It’s very important. It fuels creativity, and when someone is nipping at your heels you tend to put your best foot forward. It makes the product better. Sometimes when a company has such a large lead over their competitors, you don’t have to throw out all you have. AEW has all the momentum in the world, Ring of Honor just sold out MSG, New Japan has a TV deal here in America now, and Impact is doing about 50 shows and live events too. They’re all nipping at WWE’s feet.”