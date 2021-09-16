wrestling / News

Rhino Signs New Contract With Impact Wrestling

September 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhino Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that former WWE and ECW Superstar Rhino has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. He is currently part of the Violent By Design stable in the promotion. Details on the length and terms of the deal are not yet available.

Rhino made his return to Impact Wrestling in July 2019 after exiting WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Rhino, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading