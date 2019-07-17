WWE News: Rhino’s WWE Contract Is Up Today, Note On The Return of Miz & Mrs

– Rhino’s WWE contract will officially be up this week. He previously revealed back in May that his contract expires on July 17, which is today, and that report was later confirmed earlier this month. Rhino made an appearance at Impact Slammiversary, wearing a mask, where he attacked Michael Elgin.

– As previously noted, Miz & Mrs. will return on July 23 at 10:30 PM ET on USA. After that, on August 6, it will go back to its normal time of 10 PM ET after Smackdown Live. USA will also air a special sneak peek episode after the RAW Reunion special on Monday at 11 PM ET. This is the continuation of the first season, with the second season set to premiere in 2020.