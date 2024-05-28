Rhio Praises Anita Vaughan, Says She’s Welcome in PROGRESS

Rhio is a fan of Anita Vaughan, praising the independent star while also saying Vaughan’s not taking her PROGRESS Women’s World Championship. The two competed in matches for other promotions earlier this year, including for BODYSLAM! Women’s Wrestling in March, and Rhio spoke about Vaughan coming to the UK full-time in an interview with Fightful’s Corey Brennan.

“I can see it coming already,” Rhio said. “But no, her and Debbie, I’ve always said, are more than welcome at Progress. Like, I’ve said time and time again, they need to be there. They deserve to be there. And they’re two names that I think you could easily throw in a women’s Super Strong Style 16.”

She added, “So yeah, like Anita now moving to the UK, I think she’s going to give a lot of women a run for the money,and that includes me. So you can’t deny the talent and the same with Debbie, like just phenomenal, but she’s not taking my championship. Let’s just clarify that. She’s not having it.”

Rhio successfully defended her title against Kanji, Nina Samuels and Lizzy Evo in a ladder match on night two of PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 on Monday.