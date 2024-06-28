Rhio Says Her Goal Is To Become Longest Reigning PROGRESS Women’s Champion In History

Rhio is the current PROGRESS Women’s World Champion, and she says her goal is to become the longest holder of the title in history. Rhio has been champion for 250 days, having won the title from Lana Austin at PROGRESS Chapter 158: The Long Halloween. The current record holder is Jinny with a 482 day from December 2019 to April 2021, and Rhio said in an interview with PROGRESS that she wants to beat that reign.

“My goal in PROGRESS is to become the longest reigning Women’s World Champion in history (like I have done at ICW), push for more big events for the women, defend my championship in the States again and as many countries as I can,” she said. “Hopefully inspire more girls to get into wrestling or attend wrestling events, and inspire everyone to push themselves to be the best they can be.”

Rhio is set to defend her title against Emersyn Jayne at PROGRESS 169: The Devil On My Shoulder in July 28th.