Rhio Says She Will Become Longest-Reigning PROGRESS Women’s Champion

Rhio has vowed to break the record for the longest PROGRESS Women’s Championship reign. The current champion has held the title for 357 days, passing Toni Storm’s run with the title with only one person ahead of her. That person is Jinny, who reigned for 482 days from December 2019 through May of 2021.

Riho took to Twitter to comment on her reign, writing of surpassing Storm:

“CHIN UP, TITS OUT, AND WATCH FOR THE SHOE!!! I’m sure that’s what she told me I WILL be the LONGEST REIGNING @ThisIs_Progress Women’s World Champion in history!!! No one is stopping me.”