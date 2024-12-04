wrestling / News

Rhyno Set For GCW Return Next Month

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Sorry Pal Rhyno Image Credit: GCW

Rhyno is set to make his return to GCW at next month’s Sorry Pal. GCW announced that the TNA star is set to compete at the January 10th show in Rochester, New York.

Rhyno last competed for GCW in January of 2022 at GCW Most Notorious in a match against Matt Cardona.

