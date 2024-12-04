wrestling / News
Rhyno Set For GCW Return Next Month
December 3, 2024 | Posted by
Rhyno is set to make his return to GCW at next month’s Sorry Pal. GCW announced that the TNA star is set to compete at the January 10th show in Rochester, New York.
Rhyno last competed for GCW in January of 2022 at GCW Most Notorious in a match against Matt Cardona.
*ROCHESTER UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ECW Legend RHYNO returns to GCW on January 10th in Rochester!
Plus:
Super Crazy
Mance Warner
Drew Parker
Effy
Get Tix:https://t.co/u2U4KR4klv
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Fri 1/10 – 8PM
Water Street Music Hall
Rochester NY pic.twitter.com/5g1r2lKNre
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 4, 2024