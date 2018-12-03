Rhyno Retires After Being ‘Fired’ On Raw

– Rhyno announced his in-ring retirement after being “fired” by Baron Corbin on Raw. Wrestling Inc reports that the WWE and ECW veteran announced his retirement to the live audience during a commercial break after his loss to Heath Slater on Raw.

Slater and Rhyno were forced to face off in a match on the show by Baron Corbin, with the stipulation being that the loser would be fired. Slater won the match and kept his job, only to have Corbin say he would be staying on Raw only as a referee. Video of that segment is below.

Assuming the retirement is legitimate, Rhyno ends a twenty-plus-year career that included memorable runs in WWE and ECW, as well as a stint in TNA. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and TV Championships, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship under TNA and the WWF Hardcore Championship, WCW United States Championship, and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Heath Slater.