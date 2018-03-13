wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric & Charlotte Flair Comment on Asuka, Mick Foley Says Chyna Should be in the WWE HOF, Smackdown Preview Video
– Ric & Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the upcoming Charlotte vs. Asuka match at WrestleMania…
Congratulations To My Phenomenal Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Her Victory In A Great Match At Fast Lane! I Couldn’t Be Prouder. I Am Blessed Enough To See Her Partake In the Biggest Match In Women’s Wrestling History. @WWEAsuka @WWE pic.twitter.com/Eu0Kt4n0Vx
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 12, 2018
I respect Asuka.
I respect her to much that she will wrestle the best Charlotte Flair there is. And her streak will end.
The Queen.
The Empress.
THE Title.@WrestleMania
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2018
– Here is Mick Foley, appearing on Busted Open radio, discussing his “20 Years of Hell” tour, and how he believes Chyna and Vader deserve to be in the WWE HOF…
– WWE posted the following video, looking at 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown…