WWE News: Ric & Charlotte Flair Comment on Asuka, Mick Foley Says Chyna Should be in the WWE HOF, Smackdown Preview Video

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charlotte Flair

– Ric & Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the upcoming Charlotte vs. Asuka match at WrestleMania…

– Here is Mick Foley, appearing on Busted Open radio, discussing his “20 Years of Hell” tour, and how he believes Chyna and Vader deserve to be in the WWE HOF…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown…

