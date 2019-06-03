wrestling / News
Ric Flair Accuses Agent of Embezzling Money From Him
– Ric Flair has released a new video on YouTube, accusing his former agent of embezzling money from him. Flair said in the video that Melinda Morris Zanoni stole and embezzled money from him, saying that he’s spoken with lawyers about the situation. Flair said that Zanoni, who was his agent for ten years, has not contacted him directly but alleged that she called his wife Wendy “on an anonymous line” threatening her. He also says that she has given out “incorrect social media” and has tried to undermine him on several occasions, and was responsible for his trademarks not being renewed. You can see the full video below.
Flair has released a series of videos returning home from his surgery late last month, of which this was the third. The previous ones had Flair thanking fans and friends for their support and taking shots at Shawn Michaels over comments Michaels said in Flair’s ESPN 30 for 30 special.
